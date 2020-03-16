With eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kansas -- three more added this weekend -- and more expected this week as the virus continues to spread, we want our readers to remember one thing, if they remember nothing else.
Everything is going to be OK.
We know people are scared. We’ve seen with our own eyes stores running out of cleaning supplies and toilet paper, people wiping down shopping carts with disinfectant wipes and the shelves at grocery stores look fairly bare as people stock up on food and necessities in anticipation of having to stay home for a lengthy period.
But you don’t need to be worried. Everything is going to be OK.
We’ve been through illness like coronavirus that sounded scary at first but fizzled once people were exposed to it -- swine flu, SARS, and Zika virus, just to name a few. We also know there’s a lot of scary things being said about the virus. So here are the facts about novel coronavirus (also known as COVID-19):
According to John Hopkins Medicine, who developed the coronavirus global map to track the disease as of March 15, there were approximately 156,400 of coronavirus worldwide -- 2,952 of those were confirmed cases in the US. So far 5,833 have died from the disease -- 57 of those in the US and two in Kansas.
That sounds like a lot -- but let’s put it in perspective. So far, it is not as deadly as the SARS epidemic of 2003, which killed about 10 percent of the 8,098 confirmed cases, but it’s deadlier than the 2009 outbreak of H1N1 (swine flu) which affected as many any 1.4 billion people worldwide and had a mortality rate of 0.02 percent. As of March 9, the mortality rate of the coronavirus is at 3.4 percent, but the numbers may be a bit skewed, as testing for the coronavirus is limited to suspected cases only where the virus appears to be severe. There may be many more who may be infected but aren’t being tested because they’ve recovered quickly or mistook it for something else, such as the flu.
Speaking of the flu, annually, there about a billion cases of the flu worldwide, and 9.3 million to 45 million in the U.S. get the flu annually. The flu kills 291,000 to 646,000 worldwide every year -- 12,000 to 61,000 in the U.S. With that in mind, the coronavirus is nothing compared to the flu.
Two things about coronavirus make it scarier than the flu, though. First, the mortality rate is thought to be higher; and second, it could be spread by tiny droplets that remain even after the infected person is no longer around. It’s important to note that scientists have not yet confirmed that for certain.
And even the mortality rate of the coronavirus may end up higher than the flu -- there is good news. In China and other Asian countries that have experienced widespread exposure to the virus, the number of new cases of coronavirus is starting to go down. That’s why you’re hearing about efforts to contain it here -- everything from “social distancing” to cancellation of events that would have close contact with a lot of people. If we practice the same containment efforts that worked in China, we too will see the number of new cases start to go down.
Those containment efforts may include closing schools for an extended period. In China, schools have been closed for month because of the virus, so be prepared for that. As of now, schools are extending Spring Break or starting it early.
So take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). But don’t panic. Everything is going to be OK.
Here’s how to recognize the disease, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the CDC:
• Symptoms are similar to a mild to severe respiratory illness, including symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. That covers a lot of other illnesses that coronavirus could be mistaken for, from a bad cold to the flu. However, anyone experiencing difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse or bluish lips or face should seek medical attention immediately.
• Symptoms can show up 2 to 14 days after exposure. But unless you’ve traveled outside the US, there is little chance you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus at this point.
• In severe cases, the virus can lead to bronchitis, pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Older persons (over 60), and people with other health issues -- such as diabetes, lung disease or heart disease, are at most risk of these sort of complications.
• Coronavirus in general only lives a for a few hours on surfaces. It’s safe to open that package from China.
There are a few things you can do to prevent the spread of the disease. These things are good steps to take, no matter what illness is going around:
• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, using the rest room and before eating and preparing food. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Washing your hands is the single best thing you can do to prevent the spread of disease. People ask me all the time why I never seem to get sick. It’s not because my immune system is any better than the average person’s -- it’s because I wash my hands frequently -- some would say obsessively.
• If soap and water is not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, cover all surfaces of your hands with the sanitizer and rub your hands until they are dry.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue -- then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into the crook of your elbow.
• The virus can be spread from up to six feet away, so distance yourself from other people who might be sick as much as you can. It’s particularly important for older people and people with underlying health issues to practice this.
• Stay at home if you are sick, unless to get medical care. The CDC says you should wear a face mask if you are sick and have other people in your household. This helps reduce the chance of other people getting sick. But according to John Hopkins Medicine, these masks are not recommended for the general public as wearing lightweight disposable masks are too loose fitting and may allow tiny infected droplets to get into the nose, mouth or eyes. Because of that, for people who are sick, wearing a mask could prolong the illness, so don’t wear one unless you’re around other people.
• If you are sick or living with someone who is sick, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces including counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablet and beside tables.
More information about the virus can be from on links on the KDHE and CDC websites.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.