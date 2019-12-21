A certain not-very sneaky boxer has been slipping into my bed at night even though I’ve tried to ban her from the bedroom.
If she’d sneak into bed without waking me up, I might let her stay. But alas, that’s not how Val operates.
If I’m lucky, I won’t hear her open the bedroom door by jumping on it or turning the doorknob with her teeth. If she’s extra sneaky or I’m really tired, I won’t notice her jumping into bed.
She’s doesn’t even try to be quiet coming into the bedroom -- I hear the clickety-clack clack of her toenails hit the hard wood floor as she fumbles through the bedroom like a sleep-walking toddler and the creak of the bedsprings in the mattress as she jumps onto the bed.
Inevitably after she settles in as close to me as she can possibly get. And if that or the whimpering because there isn’t any room for her in the bed hasn’t interrupted my sleep, she’ll wake me wiggling and nudging me with her nose. She won’t stop doing this until I pet her, pull her ears and tell her she’s a good dog.
After she’s done wagging her tail, I promptly push her out of bed. Val doesn’t give up though, sometimes it takes three or four times being pushed out of bed before she gets the hint.
But I suppose I should probably let her stay. I might get more sleep if I reserve her a spot and stop fighting it.
As it is,I’ve already let the old dog Chester back in bed because I didn’t want to hear him scratch at the bedroom door all night, and because he’s smart enough not to wake me in the middle of the night. All the Shih Tzu Leonard did to reclaim his spot in the bed is give me the puppy eyes.
It probably isn’t fair to leave her out. Chester and the Shih Tzu never really left, so Val really has been the odd dog out.
She has been better behaved. Maybe she has learned her lesson.
Yeah, yeah I know I said I’m kicking the two big dogs out of bed. And it’s hasn’t been three weeks and they’re already back.
YOU try saying ‘No’ to
