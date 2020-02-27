This week is another busy week for Clay Centerites -- with lots of fun things planned at the end of this week, over the weekend and a few things happening next Wednesday.
Don’t forget to drop in at the Spaghetti Supper for St. Paul Lutheran Pre-school, Ninth and Dexter, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. A free will donation is appreciated to help support the preschool, and a raffle drawing will be held after dinner. Enrollment for 2020-21 is now open at the preschool.
Are you curious about how the Trap/Neuter/Return (TNR) program will help control feral cat populations in Clay Center? The Clay County Animal and Rescue Education Center will hold a town hall meeting to answer questions about TNR at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the Clay County Museum, 518 Lincoln Ave.
On Sunday, March 1, The Rex Theatre will show the NEBDR Expedition documentary, a film that shows adventure riders testing their endurance and skills on an epic 1,400 mile, seven-state back country tour of the northeast region up to the Canadian border. The film will be shown at 2:30 p.m., with an after party at the 15-24 Brew House. For more information about the film, visit RideBDR.com.
Next Wednesday, March 4, the monthly Chamber Community Coffee will be held at Debenham Electric - Comfort Heating & Air, LLC from 8 to 9 a.m. Come network and enjoy free coffee and pastries! The monthly coffee is always held on the first Wednesday of the month, at different locations each month.
Also on Wednesday, March 4, free personal document disposal with be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ray’s Apple Market, 722 W. Crawford St. The shredding is being offered free by the Kansas Attorney General’s Officer for National Consumer Protection Week. Shredding will be limited to three small bags or boxes per person.
--Submitted by the Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.