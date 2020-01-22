There are lots of exciting events going on in the community that are coming up.
Events happening this weekend and next week include:
• Wild Bill Willie will perform at the Elk’s Lodge at 8 p.m. Jan. 25. The party starts at 7 p.m., and there will be karaoke as well as live music. There’s a $5 cover charge and Lacy Schultze will also be celebrating her birthday.
• Your local Pheasants Forever Chapter will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Scanolli’s, 306 Dogwood St., Wakefield. The proceeds raised go to support local youth activities and conservation. Social Hour starts at 5:00 p.m., with the dinner and auction at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. The action includes wildlife prints, a hunting trip and tons of gun raffles! Kids 16 and younger eat free; a single meal with membership is $50; couples are $65 and the meal only is $15.
• To celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs going to the Super Bowl, KCLY Radio is hosting a “SOUP-ER BOWL” soup drive. Bring canned vegetable and chicken noodle soup KCLY studios, 1815 Meadowlark Road between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday now until Jan. 31. Their goal is 1000 cans and all will go to the Lighthouse for Christ food pantry.
Events coming up in February include:
• 2020 VIP Passports will be available for sale starting Feb. 4 from any of your favorite 4H-ers. This joint project between the Clay Center Business Association, the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clay County Economic Development Office, will also be a fund-raiser for 4-H this year. If you do not know someone in 4-H let us know and we’ll put you in direct contact with them!
• The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce has set its annual meeting and celebration for Thursday, Feb. 6, at Vintage Gardens Downtown, 603 5th St. Social hour start at 5:30 p.m., with meal and presentation starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Chamber office.
• Clay Center Elks Big Show tickets on sale now. Contact Loni Gingles at 447-3281 to purchase your tickets for $25 each. Cash or check only. Limited seating. Must be 21 to attend. The 29th Annual Elks Big Show will be Saturday, Feb. 15.
• CCARE will be serving breakfast casseroles and biscuits and gravy for supper at the United methodist Family Life Center on Wednesday, Feb 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. A free will donation will be taken.
• St. Paul Lutheran Preschool invites you to the pre-school annual spaghetti supper and raffle on Feb. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out if you are unable to stay for some fellowship. If you would like to contribute an item to the raffle please contact Melissa Baxter and she can make arrangements with you to pick up your raffle item.
-- Submitted by The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce
