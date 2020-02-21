A Kansas priest who died in a North Korean prison camp may soon be one step closer to becoming a saint.
A panel of archbishops and cardinals will meet March 10 to vote on whether Emil Kapaun is worthy of the title of “Venerable,” which is the second step in the process toward sainthood in the Catholic Church. Pope Francis will make the final determination. Kapaun was named a “Servant of God,” the first step towards canonization, in 1993.
Kapaun was raised on a farm in the town of Pilsen, Kan. During the Korean War, his regiment was overrun by Chinese and North Korean soldiers during the Battle of Unsan. He chose to remain with wounded men rather than escape. Captured by the enemy, Father Kapaun cared for wounded comrades up until he died in the prison camp. Kapaun’s actions resulted in him being posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President Obama decades later.
To be granted sainthood, miracles must be attributed to Father Kapaun, which is somewhat subjective. His actions alone should be worthy of the title of saint. We hope the Catholic Church recognizes that.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
