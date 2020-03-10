Bills in the Kansas Legislature are proposing a novel idea -- getting rid of a practice that forces the working class to violate the law when they can’t afford to pay a speeding ticket.
We’re referring to people who have no other option than to drive on a suspended license. A few legislators have recognized that the law regarding suspended licenses unfairly affects the working class and former inmates trying to re-enter society.
It’s easy to say don’t speed or get into a situation that would suspend your license and pay the fine if you do. But hey, we all make mistakes. If I had a buck for every time I sped or broke a traffic law because I was in a hurry (and often in front of a police officer), well, I’d have enough to pay a speeding ticket or two.
Believe me, when you to pinch pennies to support your family, there often times a speeding ticket can’t be paid because a utility bill or eating comes first. This problem is only complicated more when your job won’t allow you to take off to dispute a speeding ticket or ask for more time to pay, or makes it very difficult to do so. If you have to live paycheck to paycheck, sometimes you just can’t afford to take off.
Suspending licenses doesn’t keep people in this situation from driving or necessarily motivate them to pay. It used to be you could get to work or do your job without a car, but for most people that isn’t an option. We live in area of the country where there isn’t much public transportation, or what exists is very limited. Suspended drivers still have to get to work or school, and in many times, there just isn’t a friend or family member who can drive you there.
Of course the question is, if you don’t suspend licenses or issue fines for traffic violations, what do you do instead? For starters lower the fine. With court cost, a traffic ticket costs close to a $200 (even more if you were driving without insurance on a suspended license). That’s enough to put a struggling family in a financial crisis.
The bills being proposed would make it cheaper for suspended drivers with multiple unpaid fines to get back a full license once the suspension is over. For example, state law currently requires a $100 fee for each unpaid citation in order to get a license back, sometimes topping more than $1,000. The House bill would cap that to a flat $100 fee per person. That’s a good start, but we urge the state to take it a step further by putting limits on court costs, which make up the bulk of the fine, or give judges more latitude and guidance on when waive court costs.
Changes would also qualify more suspended drivers for a restricted driver’s license, which allows them to get to work, church and/or school. That’s another good idea, and imposes a consequence that an alternative to a hefty fine that can’t be paid.
A Kansas News Service article said more than 215,000 drivers are suspended in Kansas -- most of those are for unpaid fines or court fees. According to Kansas Appleseed, the policy has created a class of 140,000 Kansans “trapped in a debt cycle for what amounts to being too poor to pay.”
Two nearby counties are among the ten counties with the most suspended licenses. Geary County is No. 9 with 3,992 suspensions, and Saline County, No. 10 with 3,653.
Getting a traffic ticket shouldn’t cost you your job -- but that’s the situation many Kansans find themselves in. It’s time to rethink traffic violations and ease up a little bit.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
