Did you hear the President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl?
It's not the worst thing he's tweeted, though. We think Chiefs fans ought to let this one go.
Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs for a “fantastic comeback”and added: “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”
Technically speaking, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Missouri, and when this was pointed out to the president, the president’s tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!” That doesn't sound like the President as much as the first tweet, so we suspect a staffer tried to correct the president's mistake.
Given that Kansas City is on the border between Kansas as and Missouri, leaving out Kansas might annoy those of us on the other side of the state line.
As any Chiefs fan from Kansas will tell you, the team represents Kansas as much (if not more) than Missouri. We don't know for certain what fans on the Missouri side think, but we suspect the feeling is mutual.
But really, either tweet is OK. The president isn't the first celebrity to be confused about whether Kansas City is located in Missouri or Kansas or both.
The president didn't need to mention either state in congratulating the Chiefs. We're just thankful that he thought of Kansas at all.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
