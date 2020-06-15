COLLEEN EVONE LAMBERT

BENNINGTON, Kan.-- Colleen Evone Lambert, 88, was born Oct. 12, 1931 to Perry and Elizabeth (Hamme) Wolf, on the Bowen Ranch west of Longford. She passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.

She grew up on a farm west of Longford. Colleen attended Ackley and Mulberry schools. She was a 1949 graduate of Longford High School. In 1950, she married Harold Faidley.

