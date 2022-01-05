William Howard Dudley, of Horse Shoe, North Carolina, passed away January 2, 2022. He was born June 20, 1931.
Friday, January 07, 2022
Stacker investigated toxic release sites in Kansas history using data from the EPA Toxic Release Inventory and the U.S. Census Bureau. more >>
Thursday, January 06, 2022
(The Center Square) – Kansas farmers and ranchers who lost their property because of the wildfires last month will see some relief from state fees. more >>
Stacker more >>
Stacker more >>
Favorite Healthcare Staffing Joins Acacium Group to Become First Global Healthcare Staffing & Workforce Solutions Specialist
OVERLAND, Kan., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Favorite Healthcare Staffing announces that Acacium Group, Europe's leading healthcare solutions provider, has completed the acquisition of the company for an undisclosed amount. more >>
Friday, January 07, 2022
Regardless of who made an error on the visa or the vaccination waiver or whatever, the reality on Friday for men’s tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic… more >>
DEC. 31, 2021 – JAN. 6, 2022 more >>
Thursday, January 06, 2022
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? more >>
DEC. 31 – JAN. 6, 2021 more >>
Farm News
MANHATTAN — Monday, nearly 400 Farm Bureau members of Kansas wrapped up business for their farm organization during Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) 103rd annual meeting.
A Cowboy's Faith
- By Frank J. Buchman
-
“Where oh where oh where should that new line be?”
- By Frank J. Buchman
-
A Christmas parade with all horses, vehicles, handlers decked out in red sure gets everyone in the holiday spirit.
Historically Speaking
- Dr. James Finck, USAO History Professor
-
I am inspired this week by an assignment my wife is doing for a Law in Education class. Her assignment was to write about religion in school and particularly release time for religious classes. It is an interesting assignment for her because, unlike most of her class, she grew up in a state …
Other Voices
- By Rod Haxton, Publisher, The Scott County Record
-
The Republican Party likes to hold itself up as defenders of fiscal austerity and the rule of law, though there has been little evidence to support either in recent years.
- By Rod Haxton Publisher, The Scott County Record
OTHER VOICES
- Dr. Glenn Mollette
-
On Saturday, October 2 I had to go to the hospital emergency room. The prior Tuesday I had an unusual leg spasm from my left thigh to my groin area. I’ve had pulled muscles from sports off and on and thought it was from exercise or just sitting weird in my recliner.
- By Glenn Mollette
-
The missionaries consisting of sixteen Americans and one Canadian kidnapped by the Haitian “400 Mawozo” gang October 16, is extremely scary. The gang has threatened to kill the humanitarian Christians if a million dollar per person ransom is not fulfilled. The group consists of men, women, c…
- By Dr. Glenn Mollette
America needs attention to our infrastructure. It’s pathetic that our Congress and President are having so much trouble putting something together they can agree on. We managed to spend the equivalent of a trillion dollars in today’s currency on the Vietnam war. What did we get for a trillio…
- By Dr. Glenn Mollette
Steady cash flow comes from steady work. If you want money you have to do something that produces money.
- By Joel Spence, KU Political Science Graduate Immigration Attorney
-
A principle by which we can live is whenever we find ourselves feeling fear in a persuasion context, then we need to consider that we might be victims of manipulation via fear- mongering. We need to consider the motivations of the person advocating fear. I refer generally to the national deb…
The Postscript
- by Carrie Classon
-
My husband, Peter, is a man of few colors: black and gray, to be exact.
