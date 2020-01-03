CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Gladys Ruth Shivers 93 died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Medicalodge in Clay Center, Kan. She was born Sept. 8, 1926 near Longford, Kan. to Fred and Nettie (Iseli) Bletscher. She grew up in the Industry area and graduated from Dickinson County High School in Chapman, Kan. in 1944.
On April 30, 1950 she married Forrest Shivers. Until 1968 she was a stay at home mom and farm wife. She worked for USD 379 as a bus driver and food service worker for a number of years. She also worked at Wakefield Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center, Kan.
