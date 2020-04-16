HELEN MAXINE MCCOOL

Helen Maxine McCool passed peacefully in her sleep shortly before noon on Monday, April 13, 2020 while residing at Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, Iowa.

Helen was devoted to her family. She made it a habit to attend any and all of the activities in which her children and grandchildren participated. It was nothing for her to climb into her car and travel many miles for these activities. This devotion not only applied to her children and grandchildren but nieces and nephews as well.

Tags