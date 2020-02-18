LEONARDVILLE, Kan.-- Fredrick John “Fred” Klucas, 66, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1954 in Watertown, South Dakota, the son of Cecil Edward and Evelyn Ann (Lindner) Klucas. During his high school years, he was in football and wrestling. He also drove himself and his fellow peers to school as a bus driver.

