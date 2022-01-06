DARWIN (BUCK) KNOX
Clifton, Kan. -- Darwin (Buck) Knox, age 86, passed away January 5, 2022, in Clay Center, Kan.
He was born August 16, 1935, at a farm just east of Parallel, Kansas. At age five the family moved to Clifton. He earned the nickname Buck at a young age after shooting a buck rabbit. Buck graduated from Clifton Rural High School in 1953 and married Verna Mae Taylor on August 25, 1956. They had four children.
He owned and operated sand gravel pits in Salina and Clifton, Kan. Prior to owning his own business, he pumped sand for the Eufaula Dam in Oklahoma, Livingston Dam, Texas, and Glen Elder Dam in Kan.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Buck had a big heart. He was always there to help any and all who might be in need of assistance. All that he did, he did from the bottom of his heart. Upon helping anyone, he was often asked, “What do I owe you?”, his reply was always, “You owe me nothing, just pass it on.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Rose (Bowmaker) Knox; siblings, Georgia Barnes, Imateen Brown, Bruce Knox, and Rama Sorell.
He is survived by his wife, Verna Mae Knox of Clifton, Kan.; siblings, Shirley Marshall of Clyde, Kan., Ronald Knox and wife June of Edmond, Okla., Lana Carlson of Clay Center, Kan.; children, Kathy and husband Mike O’Donnell of Kirk, Colo., Ray Dean and wife Barbara Knox of Clifton, Kan., Rowdy and wife Marylin Knox of Clifton, Kan., Kim and wife Malfira Knox of Clifton, Kan., nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clifton, Kan. with Father Steve Heina and Father Joseph Kieffer officiating.
Burial: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clifton, Kan.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Vigil service at 7 p.m.
Memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Clifton Ambulance Service c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com.
