CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Carol Lynette Friesen died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mrs. Friesen was born to Claude and Inez (Barham) Runyan in Almena, Kan. on Jan. 21, 1933. She grew up in the Almena community and was a graduate of Almena High School. She married Noble Friesen on Nov. 14, 1954. She worked as a teller at First National Bank in Dodge City. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City where she organized church gatherings she then attended the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Jenkins, Donna Delasaga and Colleen Ross-Carpenter; brother, Meredith Runyan.
