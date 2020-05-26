CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Roberta “Bobbie” Faye Eichenberger, 78, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kan.. She was born on Dec. 30, 1941 in South Gate, Calif. to R.B. and Mary (Madding) Hewitt. She was a 1959 graduate of Fontana High School.
She remained in Fontana, Calif. where she began to raise her son, Robert. She worked at Kaiser Steel Credit Union. She married William “Bill” Eichenberger on June 13, 1973 and she welcomed his four children. After working for Kaiser Steel for over 20 years, she and her husband sold their home to travel and serve as campsite hosts all over the country. Her husband preceded her in death on June 13, 1997. She later moved to Concordia, Kan. to be near her son and grandchildren.
