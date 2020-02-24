MINNEAPOLIS, Kan.-- Jettie F. Condray, 74, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at his home. He was born March 31, 1945 near Miltonvale to Warren W. and Clara Genevieve (Fuller) Condray.

Jettie was a graduate of Miltonvale High School and he graduated from Kansas State University with a master’s degree in Elementary Education. Jettie and Mary M. “Peg” Wilkey were united in marriage on Nov. 11, 1972. He taught school for many years and most recently served at the curator for the Ottawa County Museum for 25 years. Jettie was a longtime member of the Clay Center Reformed Presbyterian Church.

