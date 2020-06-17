MARGARET L. TOBUREN

Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 93F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.