MANHATTAN, Kan.-- Margaret L. Toburen, 82, died on June 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born Sept. 11, 1937 in Wakefield, Kan., the daughter of P. Stuart and Ruth (Kent) Walter. Margaret attended school in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1955. She married Myron Toburen in Wakefield, Kan. on March 18, 1956. After marriage they moved to Clay Center, Kan. where she resided until 2019. Myron proceeded her in death in December of 2005. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family at the lake boating and camping. She loved to travel and has visited all fifty states. Most of all Margaret loved having her grandchildren around to cherish time with. Margaret was a member of the “Classy Lassies” red hat ladies. Margaret is survived by her children, Kelly (Roxie) Toburen of Manhattan, her daughters Jackie (Diane) Toburen of Manhattan, Kan. and Lynn (James) Feldhausen of Manhattan, Kan. She is also survived by her siblings, Ronald (Jean) Walter of Topeka, Kan., and Barbra (Gary) Carlson of Atchison, Kan., as well as 9 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Myron, and parents, P. Stuart and Ruth (Kent) Walter.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by family.
