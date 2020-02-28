CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Donald A. “Don” Obenland, 95, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Obenland was born Aug. 10, 1924 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of Oscar and Goldie (Musselman) Obenland.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Donald A. “Don” Obenland, 95, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Obenland was born Aug. 10, 1924 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of Oscar and Goldie (Musselman) Obenland.
This week is another busy week for Clay Centerites -- with lots of fun things planned at the end of this week, over the weekend and a few things happening next Wednesday.
One of the things I love about the three fleabags is how they greet me when I come home, especially if I’ve had to be gone all day and don’t get home until late in the evening.
With the coronavirus on lots of minds, it isn’t surprising the topic came up at coffee with the local Illuminati group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.