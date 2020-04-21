MANHATTAN, Kan.-- David Eugene Fee, 74, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1946 in Broughton, the son of Albert and Sylvia (Wilson) Fee.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 9:04 pm
MANHATTAN, Kan.-- David Eugene Fee, 74, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1946 in Broughton, the son of Albert and Sylvia (Wilson) Fee.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
How candidates running for the US Senate are handling the coronavirus to score political point during their campaigns are a real eye opener to what kind of person they are.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
Even the lazy Shih Tzu gets restless this time of year.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
There are not a lot of birthdays that are remembered in detail like the last birthday on the farm when this writer was “8”. We were preparing to move from the farm to Haddam, Kansas. There is some background needed before I write about the actual birthday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.