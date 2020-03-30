BAILEYVILLE, Kan.-- Leroy Martin Duensing, 82, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca.

He was born on July 17, 1937 in Brighton, Colo., the son of Fred and Irma (Stunkel) Duensing. He attended grade school in Brighton and moved with his parents to Marysville, Kan.when he was in the third grade. He graduated from Marysville High School and worked on the family farm.

