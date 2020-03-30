BAILEYVILLE, Kan.-- Leroy Martin Duensing, 82, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca.
He was born on July 17, 1937 in Brighton, Colo., the son of Fred and Irma (Stunkel) Duensing. He attended grade school in Brighton and moved with his parents to Marysville, Kan.when he was in the third grade. He graduated from Marysville High School and worked on the family farm.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.