MANHATTAN, Kan.-- Kathleen Lavern “Kate” O’Neill, 99, formerly of Randolph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.

She was born on June 17, 1920 on a farm east of Wamego, the daughter of Walter A. and Edith M. (Harrell) Cordts. She grew up in Wamego and was the second oldest of seven children.

