CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Daniel U. Zamora, II, 66, Clay Center, left his life of pain October 31, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1953 in Ontario, Oregon, the son of Daniel Zamora I and Dolores (Reed) Zamora. Daniel grew up in California and moved to Clay Center in 1996. He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Gary Zamora.
Survivors include his mother, Dolores Fulton of Clay Center, Kan.; one son, Jeremy Zamora of Casper, Wyo.; one daughter, Cheryl (Chris) McCormick of Hampstead, N.C.; two grandchildren, Dalton and Braden McCormick; one nephew, Jason (Jessica) Zamora; and three great-nieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.