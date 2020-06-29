LAWRENCE, Kan.-- Kari Ellen Elliott, 69, passed away at Windsor Assisted Living on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Lawrence, Kan.
Ms. Elliott was born in Clay Center, Kan. on July 19, 1950 to Percy Elliott and Elinor (Anderson) Elliott.
