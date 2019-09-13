OLATHE, Kan.-- Donald Eugene Thompson, 64, left this Earth on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in Olathe, Kan. Donald was affectionately known by family and friends as Don or Shorty. Don was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kan. 66083 (913-592-2244). Memorial contributions may be made to University of Kansas Medical Center Health Systems for research or the Disabled Veterans of America. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Don was born in Topeka, Kan. on Oct. 29, 1954 to Jack Edward and Patsy (Hill) Thompson. He was a United States Army veteran. While in the military, he was a helicopter mechanic. Don continued traveling to forts in the United States as a helicopter mechanic for DYNCORP. Don was always the life of the party and will affectionately be remembered for his love of the Kansas City Chiefs and Coors Light. He had an uncanny ability to talk like Donald Duck and amazed others with his two-step dance moves. Don had an immense love for his family. Don will be greatly missed and his passing will leave an empty hole in the hearts of many.
