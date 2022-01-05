Daniel J. Dreher

Daniel Joseph Dreher, 59, of Clay Center, died December 30th 2021.
He was born on November 12th, 1962, the son of JoAnn and Lyle Dreher.
Dan grew up in Topeka, Kan. In 1994, he married his wife Rayleen. They went on to have two children, Josie and Jillian which were his pride and joy.
Dan had many loves. A love for his family, a love for his friends, and a love for food. His love and passion for food began at a young age in the kitchen with his beloved mother. Throughout his life, he worked in many parts of the food industry. Starting out as a dishwasher, server and bartender, working his way up to management, chef, and eventually becoming a proud restaurant owner. Some of his fondest memories are from when he owned “Danny’s Grill and Catering”. He loved sharing his culinary talents with any and everybody. He especially found great joy in teaching and working alongside his eldest daughter Josie in the culinary business.
His final and most important honor was being called Grandpa/Monkey Dan by his granddaughter, Gianna and three beautiful bonus grandchildren Jaydin, Jasmarie and Milana.
Dan is preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Dreher.
Survivors: wife, Rayleen Dreher of Clay Center, Kan.; daughters, Josie Dreher and fiancée Jordin Griffiths of Clay Center, Kan.; Jillian Dreher of Clay Center, Kan.; sisters, LaDonna and husband John Waldo of Topeka, Kan.; Christine and husband Lonnie Weaver of Berryton, Kan.; Nickie & husband Kenny Fields of Topeka, Kan.; granddaughters, Jaydin, Jasmarie, Milana, and Gianna Griffiths; father, Lyle Dreher of Topeka, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, January 8th, 1:00pm at Vintage Gardens Downtown in Clay Center, Kan.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Clay County Animal Rescue, c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
