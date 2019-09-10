WICHITA, Kan.-- Laura Ruth Macy Cline, was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Clay Center, Kan., and died on Sept. 5, 2019 at Lake Point of Wichita, Kan. at the age of 70 years. Laura was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother Wesley Macy. She is survived by her husband, David, of Wichita, Kan.; sons, Aaron Cline and Abraham Cline, both of Wichita; five grandchildren - Gaven Mork, Ann Cline, Abel Cline, Abigail Cline, and Adalia Cline; three brothers – David Macy (Rebecca) of Clay Center, Kan.; Thomas Macy (Linda) of Carmel, Ind.; and John Macy (Robin) of Miltonvale, Kan.; one sister-in-law, Sharon Macy, of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Broadway Mortuary. The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10:00 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Wichita. Interment will be at the Wesleyan Cemetery of rural Oak Hill, Kan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials gifts may be designated for Dayspring Villa in Tulsa, Okla. Services by Broadway Mortuary-Wichita, KS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.