MARY JONES

NE, Kan.-- Mary E. Jones, 82 passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born April 6, 1937 in Wakefield, Kan. the daughter of Lee and Anna (Bregan) Keener. Mary grew up in Wakefield, attended the local schools and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1955. On July 22, 1956 she was united in marriage to Al Jones in Wakefield.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Al of the home; one daughter, Kimberly Lowry of Abilene; two sons, Michael Jones (DiAnn) of Leawood, Kan. and Christopher Jones (Kelly) of Beatrice, Neb.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Keener. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Last week we had a reader come in and complain that celebrating Presidents Day in February instead of George Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday diminishes those two men’s accomplishments. The holiday has been revamped to celebrate all presidents, not just those two men.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
