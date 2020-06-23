CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Stephen Dean Johnson, 70, died at his home in Clay Center, Kan. on June 5, 2020. He endured his entire life with a mental illness.
Stephen was born April 10, 1950 in Wichita, Kan. His parents, Richard D. and Elizabeth (Hart) Johnson moved to Lawrence when he was 4. He attended schools there, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1968. He played the trumpet and was chosen as an All State Football player in high school. The junior and senior year teams record was 19-1. Golfing was another sport Stephen enjoyed. He worked as a caddie at Alvamore Golf Course.
Yesterday was Father’s Day when we recognize and honor fathers in our world. When I was born, my dad was six months from being 50 years of age in October 1929 when the markets crashed and the “Great Depression” was here.
