Taylor Anthony Lawson, 25, of Wichita, Kan., went home to be with his Heavenly Father on May 22, 2020.
He was born Jan. 23, 1995 in Birkenfeld, Germany to Tony Lawson and Nicolé (Brumfield) Dorman. He moved to DeFuniak Springs, Fla. in the spring of 1995 with his parents and then to Clay Center, Kan. in June 1997 with his mom and baby sister Mia. He grew up loving to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed playing football and baseball with his friends. He graduated from Clay Center Community High school with the class of 2013.
