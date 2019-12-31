Harvey Marvin Herrs, 82, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Horton, Kan.

Harvey was born on Dec. 29, 1937, at home on the farm at Linn, Kan., to Marvin and Clara Ohlde Herrs. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Linn, Kan., on Jan. 2, 1938, and confirmed his faith at Immanuel in 1952. He graduated from Linn Rural High School in the class of 1956.

