TOPEKA, Kan.-- Nora Hartman Schmidt, formerly of Palmer, Kan., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 3, 1922 at Palmer, Kan. the daughter of William and Sophia Pruser Dageforde. She was raised at Palmer and attended Spring Creek School on the other side of her family’s garden. She attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Palmer.
She married Willard Hartman in 1942. He worked at Goodyear in Topeka and she lived in Topeka during those years. He passed away in early 1983. She married Erwin Schmidt in 1987 and they lived in Sutton, Neb. until his passing in 2011. She returned to Topeka in 2016.
