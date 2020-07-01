CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Renea Annette Webber, 52, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Ms. Webber was born June 14, 1968 at Clay Center, Kan., the daughter of Robert Zrubek and Linda Webber.
