Ida Louise Schultes, 87 formerly of Randolph, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Eureka Nursing Center.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1932 on the family farm near Waterville, the daughter of Edwin C. and Alpha E. (Rice) Johnson. She attended grade school at Keystone District School and graduated from Waterville High School as co-salutatorian of her class.

