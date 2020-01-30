LONGFORD, Kan.-- Donna Jean Nichols, age 80, Longford died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. Mrs. Nichols was born Donna Jean Davidson to Pearl and Matthew Davidson on March 30,1939 in Oak Hill. She was a homemaker. Donna Jean was an active member of the UMW. The Longford Church enjoyed her talents as an organist and pianist throughout her membership. She attended school at Longford and Emporia State. She worked in Wichita for four years prior to her marriage to Leo. Donna and Leo were married on April 21, 1963. They operated a custom combine business that went from Oklahoma to North Dakota each summer until the mid 1980’s. The farm at home was also maintained during that time.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Leo, infant son David, and brother Merwin Davidson.
On Thursday, the Clay County Economic Development Group will celebrate businesses accomplishments for 2019 and recognize leaders within the community with entrepreneurial awards. The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce will also recognize accomplishments of its members for the year at the a…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.