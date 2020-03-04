CHERRYVALE, Kan.-- Joyce (Bartley) Regnier Hemphill, 79, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Coffeyville. She was born July 22, 1940 in Miltonvale to Bernice and Venita (Pitts) Bartley.
Joyce and Lucien Regnier were married on Aug. 6, 1958. She was a 1958 graduate of Miltonvale Rural High School and in 1973 she graduated with honors from Marymount College with her BSN (registered nurse). In 1983, she graduated with a master’s degree in gerontology from Kansas State University. In 1985, Joyce obtained a nursing home administration degree. Through the years, she served as nursing home administrator at several nursing homes and she taught nursing at Marymount. Lucien passed away on July 5, 2000 and in 2001, she married Ray Hemphill.
