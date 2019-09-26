CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Jerry Scott Thomsen passed away Sept. 24, 2019 in Clay Center. He was born July 10, 1931 in Oberlin, Kan., the son of Clarice (Scott) Thomsen and Andy J. Thomsen D.D.S. He graduated from Decatur County High School with the class of 1949 and from Kansas State University. After serving in the United States Air Force as a navigator, he attended and graduated from University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Dentistry.
He practiced general dentistry in Clay Center, Kan. from 1962-1995. After retirement, he returned to Kansas State, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, focusing on ceramics. His family and friends benefited from this passion.
