WINFIELD, Kan.-- Tricia Jean Caley, 45, passed away at her home in Winfield, KS, Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Ms. Caley was born on Feb. 8, 1975 in Manhattan, Kan., the daughter of Clem Caley and Charlotte (Nanninga) Caley (Bentley). She graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1993. She grew up in the Leonardville-Riley, Kan. area, and spent her adult life in several other towns including Manhattan, Kan. and finally settled in Winfield, Kan.
