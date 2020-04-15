CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Loun M. Crawford, 90, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Crawford was born April 12, 1930 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of George Crawford and Lottie Mae Bergman.
Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 2:01 am
My mother’s sisters have been mentioned in my columns because they were an important part of my part living on a Kansas farm during the Great Depression years. It is time for a short paragraph of family history.
