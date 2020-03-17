Robert (Bob) Eugene Macy, son of Harold and Mildred Macy, born near Oak Hill, Kan. April 20, 1932 passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at age 87.
He married Virginia Mae Perdue on Sept. 27, 1952 and both dedicated their careers to education. He taught in Salina and Junction City, Kan. and then served as a principal in Downs, Goddard and Wichita, Kan. Along with working in school systems, he owned his own wallpapering business, serving many customers in the Wichita area. In his later years, he traveled and served on several mission’s teams all over the world.
