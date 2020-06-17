Christopher Scott Newell, loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, quietly left this earth on June 10, 2020 at the age of 47. Scott was born to Greg and Cindy (Taylor) Newell on July 7, 1972 in Salina, Kan. At ten-years-old, he moved with his family to Durant, Okla., where he was part of the inaugural wrestling program at Durant Middle School. He continued wrestling at Durant High School where he was a four-year letterman, coached by his father, Greg.
After graduation, Scott discovered a natural talent for sales and service, which translated into a successful career working for Brady’s Shoes, Durant Lumber, Rhynes and Rhodes Furniture, and Madill Chevrolet. He loved taking care of his customers, and was exceptionally good at it. He was a hard worker, and had a firm philosophy that if you couldn’t do something right, you shouldn’t do it at all. His years honing these professional skills led him to what would eventually be his perfect niche as a regional slot technician for Konami Gaming. He proudly served a large, multi-state region, which included Choctaw Casino and Resorts.
