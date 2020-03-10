CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Clifford H. Swarthout, 83, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence in Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Swarthout ws born Feb. 26, 1937 at Wayne, N.Y., the son of Harry C. and Etheleen (Sumner) Swarthout.
