RILEY, Kan.-- Shirley Jo Stadel, 88, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 25, 1931 at the family farm south of Clay Center, the daughter of Roy C. and Vella (Boughen) Schrum.

She attended Marymount College in nurses training. On Sept. 24, 1950 she married Melvin Leonard “Bud” Stadel. She had been an active member of the Riley Presbyterian Church since 1951 and served as an Elder for 12 years. She was also a member and president of UPW, served on numerous committees and was involved in many Bible studies. In her later years, she helped with church and funeral lunches. When first married they lived on the Stadel family farm east of Riley. In 1976 she and her husband built a new home near the original homestead.

