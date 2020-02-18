AUDREY CARSON

BENNINGTON, Kan.-- Audrey L. Carson, 79, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. She was born Aug. 2, 1940 in Abilene to Jesse and Adelia (Bergmeier) Hamme.

She and John V. Carson were united in marriage on Sept. 24, 1960. She worked for 30 years in banking; retiring from the Bennington State Bank in 2002. She was a member of the United Church of Bennington and the United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack.

