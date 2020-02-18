AUDREY CARSON

BENNINGTON, Kan.-- Audrey L. Carson, 79, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. She was born Aug. 2, 1940 in Abilene to Jesse and Adelia (Bergmeier) Hamme.
She and John V. Carson were united in marriage on Sept. 24, 1960. She worked for 30 years in banking; retiring from the Bennington State Bank in 2002. She was a member of the United Church of Bennington and the United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack.
Last week we had a reader come in and complain that celebrating Presidents Day in February instead of George Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday diminishes those two men’s accomplishments. The holiday has been revamped to celebrate all presidents, not just those two men.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.