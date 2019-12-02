LOUISVILLE, Colo.-- Ken Ritchart died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Louisville, Colo.
He attended the University of Colorado and after a stint in IT he became a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker in Boulder.
