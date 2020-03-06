CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Ruth Ann (Williams) Crawford, 71, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kan. She was born Jan. 31, 1949, the daughter of Clifford Sr. and Virginia (Rasmussen) Williams.

She worked as a certified nurses aide and social service worker. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Moore; her parents; one great-granddaughter, Shaylee Hendrix; her husband, Lowell Crawford; one sister, Neena Wilson; and two brothers.

