Arlene Louise (Berry) Wood passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6t, 2019, at the Geary Community Hospital, Kansas, at the age of 79. She was born on the family farm at Madison Creek near Milford, Kan., on Oct. 19, 1939, the oldest daughter of Robert and Ruby (Koerner) Berry. She graduated from Wakefield High School in 1957, where she had been a cheerleader.
On Sept. 5, 1958, she married Allen Wood. In the early 1960’s, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord. She taught Sunday School, fixed communion trays, was a deaconess and board member at the Milford Congregational Church for many years. At the age of 27, she got rheumatic fever which damaged her heart valves. At age 51, she had a severe stroke. She had to have two open heart surgeries. Less than two months ago, she was diagnosed with colon cancer.
