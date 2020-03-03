WAMEGO, Kan.-- Emogene Rachel Winkler, 93, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Wamego.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1926 in Blaine, the daughter of Herman Conrad and Emma Dorothy (Teske) Wahl. She lived in Pottawatomie County, south of Wheaton until third-grade when the family moved to the Grant Township, southeast of Riley. She graduated from Riley High School in 1944.

Tags