WAMEGO, Kan.-- Emogene Rachel Winkler, 93, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Wamego.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1926 in Blaine, the daughter of Herman Conrad and Emma Dorothy (Teske) Wahl. She lived in Pottawatomie County, south of Wheaton until third-grade when the family moved to the Grant Township, southeast of Riley. She graduated from Riley High School in 1944.
The signs of spring arriving bring an artificial burst of energy to this flower lover. There are illusions of grandeur when imagining what explosions of beauty will happen in my yard. Then it is remembered how many hours of pulling water grass and weeds were necessary just to keep ahead of…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.