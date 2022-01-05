David L. Burgman

David Lee Burgman, age 55 of Leonardville, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Clay County Medical Center.
He was born on January 2, 1967 in Clay Center, the son of Leo Dwight and Rose Marie (Esslinger) Burgman. He graduated from Riley County High School and then graduated from Cloud County Community College where he was a member of the livestock judging team. He completed his education from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science.
On August 20, 1994 in Leonardville, he was married to Jane Lee Beaty. She survives of the home.
David owned Burgman Construction and also was a farmer and rancher. He was a talented framer who was diligent with his work. He had a vision to help each family’s home be unique and special to fulfill their dreams. David had an infectious smile that made everyone he came in contact with feel comfortable. He enjoyed attending his children’s activities, traveling thousands of miles going to rodeos, baseball, basketball and football games. He was a collector of farm toys and loved smoking meat, especially brisket. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Jada Burgman and Brock Burgman of the home; one brother, John Burgman and Sandra of San Antonio, Texas; three sisters, Janet Munoz and Steve of Topeka, Shirley Vandahl and Vernon of Manhattan and Teresa Hopper and Garth of Leonardville and his beloved animals who he adored.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Leonardville United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Leonardville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the David Burgman Memorial Fund to go to his children’s college education. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
