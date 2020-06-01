CLIFTON, Kan.-- David Kisby, 61, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Wichita, Kan.
Mr. Kisby was born Dec. 25, 1958 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of Lloyd and Betty (Fagan) Kisby.
