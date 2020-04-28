SAINT CHARLES, Mo.-- Melba Marcene Ostendorf, 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born in Oak Hill, Kan. on Feb. 20, 1927 to Lance and Nellie Clemons (nee Panton ).
She is survived by her son, Kent (Della) Ostendorf of Saint Charles, Mo., two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one sister, Ardith Coulson; one sister-in-law, Dixie Clemons, and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lance and Nellie Clemons, her husband Edwin Ostendorf, and two brothers; Lance and Kerwin Clemons.
